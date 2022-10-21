New Couple In B-Town?: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Pose Together At Manish Malhotra’s Party

At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted posing together for the cameras. Recently, Ananya called him ‘hot’ on Koffee With Karan season 7, leading to dating rumours. On Thursday’s soiree at fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday posed together in all black.

Looks like Aditya and Ananya have taken the first step to confirm their 'rumoured' relationship by Twinning in BLACK ✨🖤 Do you think they're dating? 💭#ananyapanday #adityaroykapur #manishmalhotra #mamaraazzi pic.twitter.com/mBvi8xL4aK — Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi) October 21, 2022

Ananya stated that Aditya was her latest crush when Karan Johar questioned her about seeing her with him at one of his events. Since then, there have been connections between these two, and it appears that they are becoming closer day in and out! Aditya Roy Kapur wore a simple black sherwani, while Ananya wore a three-piece white and black embroidery outfit. At the celebration, the two posed both individually and together. At the celebration, Ananya took pictures with her best friend, Suhana Khan.

During the show, Karan asked Ananya about her relationship with Aditya. Hinting that he may have seen something at his party, Karan said, “I saw at my party”, but Ananya quickly cut him off, saying, “No, no, you didn’t see anything.” Karan pressed further, asking her point-blank, “What’s brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?” Ananya was at a loss for words after the question.