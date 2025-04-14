Nisha Rawal Lashed Out At Netizens For Trolling Her Son And Raised Questions On Mother-Daughter Relationship

TV actress Nisha Rawal has been constantly in the news headlines for her divorce with husband Karan and staying with her 7-year-old son Kavish. Recently, she was trolled for the viral video in which she was seen with her son. After getting so much hate on the internet, she has hit back at trolls. Actually, while posing for the paparazzi at an event in Mumbai, her son was seen touching her chest.

The ‘Main Laxmi Tere Aangan Ki’ actress condemned the criticism against her kid and said that those who targeted this moment should be ashamed of themselves. Let us tell you that Nisha Rawal recently attended a fashion show program in Mumbai, where she was asked about her reaction to the viral video. Talking to one of the media houses, Nisha said, ‘Shame on those who look at a mother-son relationship in that way. This flaw is in their mind, so no further comment on it. What can one say about it?’

Earlier in the year 2021, the actress had accused her ex-husband Karan Mehra of domestic violence, after which he was also arrested and their case was brought to the court as well. Nisha had also filed a complaint at the Goregaon police station in Mumbai, alleging that during an argument, Karan pushed her against the wall and hit her head. Apart from this, she has also alleged her husband of cheating with someone.

Let us tell you that Nisha also claimed that Karan Mehra had an extramarital affair with a girl from Delhi while he was shooting in Chandigarh. The couple got married in 2012 and welcomed a son Kavish in 2017. Earlier, on Rubina Dilaik’s podcast, Nisha revealed that she has clinical anxiety and is also clinically bipolar. Talking about the work front of Nisha, let us tell you that she was last seen in the 2022 reality show ‘Lock Upp: Badmaash Jail’, ‘Atyachhari Khel!’, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.