Sudesh Lehiri Revealed The Face of His Grandson In A Video Shared On Social Media, Check The Pictures Inside!

Comedian Sudesh Lehiri is currently seen entertaining his fans in the cooking laughter show, ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’. The audience is liking him a lot for his comic timing. If we talk about the personal life of the comedian, then let us tell you that he became a grandfather on 28 March and his son Mani had a son. He gave the good news of becoming grandfather on his social media handle. Krushna Abhishek also congratulated him for the new baby in the house and said that now he should accept that he has grown old.

Now Sudesh Lehiri has made a video with his newborn grandchild, in which he has revealed his face. Along with this, he has also talked about making his name famous. Let us tell you that Sudesh Lehiri is seen holding his grandson Ivan in his lap at his home. Meanwhile, his grandson is seen stretching his body and yawning seeing which Sudesh is very happy.

In the background of this video, he has played the song, ‘Tujhe Suraj Kahun Ya Chanda’ and wrote in the caption, ‘Mera Naam Roshan Karega Ivan Lehiri.’ Everyone is liking this reel and showering love on this post. He is also overjoyed with his little lamp. Talking about the meaning of Sudesh Lehiri’s grandson’s name Ivan, it means ‘God’s gift’. Some also call it the name of Lord Ganesha.

At present, the comedian is getting a lot of love and everyone is blessing his little grandson. He shared a photo from the hospital on his birth, in which he showed his little hands. Many TV celebrities again congratulated and wished him. Sudesh Lehiri participated in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in 2007 and became its finalist. After this, he did ‘Comedy Circus’ and also appeared in ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’. He gave a home tour of his #BHK flat in Mumbai, in which he showed everything from the recording studio to the home theater and the children’s room in his house.