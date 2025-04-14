Pawan Kalyan’s Wife Anna Lejneva Donated Her Hair After Performing Pooja At Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple For Her Son

Famous South actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva are often in the news headlines. Recently the couple suffered a mountain of sorrows, when their youngest son Mark was injured in a school fire in Singapore after which Pawan Kalyan was seen carrying his son in his lap while returning from Singapore to Hyderabad. Later, thanking God for the safety of her son, Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna went to Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Several pictures of Anna Lejneva shaving her head at Tirumala have now gone viral on social media. Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle also shared pictures, stating that Anna donated his hair after his visit to the temple. If you are wondering why some people shave their heads at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, then let us tell you that it is a very special tradition. Many devotees do it as a promise made to the Lord.

It is their way of saying thank you for the blessings they have received from Lord Venkateswara. Some people also do it right before praying, so as to feel clean both inside and outside before visiting the Lord and have a fresh start. According to a media report, Anna Lezhneva also signed a religious declaration during her visit to the Tirumala temple. The declaration confirms the devotees’ faith in Lord Venkateswara and their intention to seek blessings at the holy Hindu temple.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a school in Singapore’s River Valley area. The fire reportedly engulfed the second and third floors of the building. In a viral video, firefighters can be seen breaking windows and evacuating panicked students and staff from smoke-filled classrooms. Thick clouds of black smoke were seen coming out from the upper floors. Pawan Kalyan’s son was injured in the incident.