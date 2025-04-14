Prakash Raj Shared A Picture With Comedian Kunal Kamra On His X Handle, Facing Heat From Netizens

Standup comedian Kunal Kamra had recently made some controversial comments on his show about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, after which he was surrounded by controversies. He even started receiving death threats for himself and his family after which an FIR was filed against people threatening him. The matter even went to the court. Now amid all these controversies he was seen with popular South Indian actor Prakash Raj.

Kunal Kamra

Actually, Prakash Raj has shared a photo with Kunal on his official social media handle and wrote a caption, after which he is being discussed everywhere. Let us tell you that Prakash Raj, who sometimes plays villain and sometimes comic characters in Hindi and South films, keeps making headlines by speaking against the government. He also expresses his views fearlessly among the audience and remains in the headlines of news.

Prakash Raj

Once again he did something that is being discussed loudly on the internet. Let us tell you that Prakash Raj and Kunal Kamra are seen twinning in the photo and are wearing black T-shirts. The caption read, ‘How to reach Tamil Nadu brother? Simple… in an auto. Hashtag Just Asking.’ The actor shared the photo on his X handle seeing which some people did not like it and they advised him to improve.

Prakash Raj And Kunal Kamra

In fact, the caption refers to a leaked audio clip in which a Shiv Sena official can be heard allegedly threatening the comedian. In the audio, he can be heard warning that he will meet the same fate as that studio. After this, the caller asked the comedian about his location, to which Kamra said, ‘Come to Tamil Nadu, I will meet you here.’ When the caller repeated the question, Kamra challenged him to talk face-to-face after reaching Tamil Nadu.