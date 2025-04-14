‘Changes Are Always Good, One Has To Move Forward’, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary And Ankit Gupta Clarified Breakup

Bigg Boss fame Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankita Gupta were discussed a lot in the media for their relationship. But for quite some time they were seen maintaining a distance from each other. Recently, Priyanka was the showstopper at a fashion show in Mumbai where she said that change is always good. Priyanka’s statement has grabbed everyone’s attention amid rumours of her breakup with Ankit Gupta.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary And Ankit Gupta

During the interaction, Priyanka said, “I believe it’s always good to evolve. Changes are always good. To evolve, one has to move forward. So definitely evolving is a good thing. Be it in a relationship or in fashion.” Though the two haven’t confirmed their relationship, Ankit Gupta has broken his silence on breakup rumours after their shocking unfollow ‘drama’ on Instagram.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary And Ankit Gupta

When asked about the same, Ankit told one of the media houses, “I won’t comment on it.” A few days ago, Ankit confirmed his exit from the show ‘Tere Ho Jaayein Hum’, which also stars Priyanka. He said that he “needs time for himself”, fuelling speculations of their split. The show is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary And Ankit Gupta

Ankit told one of the media houses, ‘I have pulled out of the Ravi-Sargun project. I don’t think I will be able to commit to that project right now. Maybe I need some time to refresh myself and recharge. As I said, maybe that’s why I won’t even do ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ this year. I am just taking time for myself, so I am not thinking about work right now.’ Priyanka and Ankit were first seen together in the show ‘Udaariyaan’. Later they appeared together in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, where they were seen supporting each other.