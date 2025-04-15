Urvashi Rautela Deletes Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Nasha’ After Backlash

Urvashi Rautela is no stranger to bold statements, and her latest social media move has stirred up another round of online drama. The actor, who recently appeared in the dance number Sorry Bol from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s action drama Jaat, drew flak after sharing a now-deleted post that seemed to throw shade at Tamannaah Bhatia’s much-talked-about song Nasha from Raid 2.

On Monday, Urvashi shared a screenshot of a fan’s comment on Instagram that read: “This song is far better than Nasha.” While she didn’t add her own caption, the move was enough to set the internet buzzing — especially after the post mysteriously vanished. But Reddit, as always, had receipts.

One user sarcastically wrote, “Of course she posted it. As the youngest, most beautiful woman in the world, she’s obligated to be her own biggest fan.” Another added, “First lady of self-praise strikes again.” Yet another commenter reminded netizens of the time she seemingly took a dig at Kiara Advani when Game Changer underperformed at the box office.

Back then, while promoting her film Daaku Maharaaj, Urvashi told Lehren TV, “If Kiara Advani’s Game Changer is a disaster and my Daaku Maharaaj is a blockbuster, it’s not my mistake. Why are people tweeting about it?” That remark sparked its own backlash, with many slamming her for unnecessary comparisons.

Despite the trolling, Urvashi continues to stay in the spotlight — for better or worse. Her special appearance in Jaat alongside Randeep Hooda has fans divided, with some enjoying the glam quotient and others calling it forgettable.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat stars Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Zarina Wahab. The film has grossed over ₹50 crore worldwide within its first five days, despite receiving mixed reviews.