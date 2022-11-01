Nusrat Jahan Shared Pictures Without Makeup And Said, “We Are Just Humans”

Generally, followers and users on social media have a habit of seeing makeup pictures of their favourite artists or celebrities. There are very few celebs who, even after removing the layers of makeup, show their real face in social media without any hesitation. TMC’s MP and popular actress Nusrat Jahan comes in the list of such celebs. The actress, who is known for taking shocking decisions in her personal life, shared pictures without makeup on social media for the first time and also gave a strong message along with it.

Nusrat wrote – Accepting the imperfection. We are only humans. Along with this, Nusrat has also written hashtags like No Makeup and Love Yourself. Many fans have also commented and liked these pictures of Nusrat. Nusrat Jahan is very active in social media. She shares photos fiercely on Instagram. Sometimes in saree, sometimes in suit and sometimes in western attire, Nusrat looks very attractive.

Nusrat is a well-known actress of Bengali cinema. She has worked with many big actors. In 2011, Nusrat made her film debut with the film Shotru. His hero in this film was Jeet. This year Nushrat was seen in Swastik Sanket, which released in January. Nusrat started her political career in 2019, when she reached Parliament after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Basirhat. Nusrat is also in discussion for controversies in real life.

The actress was also in a lot of discussion about her marriage to businessman Nikhil Jain. In 2019, both of them got married in Turkey, but later they themselves declared this marriage illegal. Nusrat is in a relationship with co-actor Yash Dasgupta. They also have a son, who was born in Kolkata last year. The actress was last seen working in the film Swastik Sanket which released this year. Talking about her upcoming projects, she is working in Jai Kali Kalkattawali and Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni.