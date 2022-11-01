Adipurush: Makers To Change Saif Ali Khan’s Look After Receiving Backlash, Budget Increases By Rs 50 Crore!

The teaser of the much-hyped film Adipurush starring pan-India star Prabhas alongside Saif Ali Khan was launched last month. In the first glimpse of the magnum opus based on Ramayana, we saw Prabhas playing Raghava, Saif Ali Khan appearing as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Sunny Singh portraying Lakshmana.

But contrary to viewers expectations, the first look of the film lacked lustre. Audiences witnessed some of the worst visual effects Bollywood has ever produced in this 1 minute 46 seconds long clip. Besides this, Saif’s look was also highly criticized.

Now, as per the recent claims of Kamaal R Khan (KRK), the makers of Adipurush are investing a whopping Rs 50 crores to bring about a change in Saif’s look as Lankesh. And because of this, the budget of the movie has now reached Rs 600 crores.

In his tweet, KRK shared in Hindi, “As per reports, director Om Raut has cut 50 minutes of run time and Adipurush is now only 2-hour-long. The remaining stills will witness the changed look of Saif. They’ve spent 50 crores on that. What would even be left after the deduction of 50 minutes? The budget is also now 600 crores.

According to some other reports floating on several portals, Adipurush, which was supposed to release on January 12, 2023 has now been postponed to April, 2023.

For the unversed, makers of Adipurush were accused of Islamisation of characters. Saif seemed more like a Mughal ruler in the teaser than like Lankesh. Many known celebrities like Mukesh Khanna, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri slammed the type of treatment that iconic characters from Ramayan got in the upcoming flick.

Not just this, multiple legal notices were also issued against the makers of Adipurush for Islamisation of the mythological drama.