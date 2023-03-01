Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the hottest star kids of the industry. Nysa loves to party and her party pics always go viral. She often parties with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others kids from the industry. Her throwback pics in a pink bodycon dress have gone viral on social media.

Nysa Devgan’s Old Party Pics With Friends

We all know how much Nysa is a party animal. She dons stunning outfits that turn heads. A few old pics of Nysa with her close friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani from a party are doing the rounds on social media. In the pics, she was in a pink bodycon dress with a plunging neckline.

Nysa showed off her her curves and cleavage in the sexy outfit. She kept her hair open. She carried a white purse to complete her look. In the viral pics, she is seen posing with her friends. In one pic, Nysa looked at Orry as she struck a perfect pose while holding his hand and was holding another friend’s hand in the same snap. In the second pic, the trio posed happily for the camera.

As soon as the pics were dropped, fans started commenting on Nysa’s gorgeous look. They are showering her with love as they dropped red heart and fire emojis.

Nysa Devgan’s Bollywood Debut

Nysa is yet to put her steps in Bollywood. Earlier, in an interview while promoting Salaam Venky, Kajol was asked about her daughter’s acting debut. She said that Nysa has no plans to act as of now as she is currently studying and having fun.

Nysa Devgan’s Education

After completing her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai, Nysa took admission in Singapore at the United World College of South East Asia She has enrolled herself in an International Hospitality course at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education.