‘Botox Gone Wrong’: Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Changed Look In Latest Pics!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented artistes in the film industry. She has won a genuine fanbase with her stellar performances in movies. Now, besides being an actress, Bhatt is also doing the duties of a mother. She is balancing both the roles quite efficiently. And as the awards season kicked in, Alia is getting spotted at various shows. Recently, the actress reached an awards event and her look from the night became a talking of discussion.

The ‘Brahmastra’ star shared a picture of herself in a green-colored dress which she donned for a recently held awards show on her Instagram handle. Alia is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in the photos and she doesn’t seem like a new mother at all. While certain netizens praised Alia for her post-pregnancy transformation, some weren’t just convinced with her latest look.

Alia Bhatt trolled for her changed look

As soon as Alia posted her snaps in different poses, user began commenting on it fiercely. One wrote, ‘Kuch zyada hi patli aur alag nahi lag rahi pehle se? Botox gone wrong.’ Another commented, ‘Charm has disappeared.’ A third one stated, ‘Budhapa aa gaya hai.’ ‘Look at the face, it looks strange,’ read a fourth comment.

Alia Bhatt Work front

Alia Bhatt had a brilliant run of films last year. She featured in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, and RRR, all of which went on to become blockbusters. Alia recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke and Zee Cinema Award 2023 for Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will soon appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film will be released in theaters on 28 July 2023.