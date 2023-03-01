Shahid Kapoor Discloses How ‘Limiting’ It Was To Be Called ‘Cute’, Wonders ‘Why Would…’

One of Bollywood’s most gifted performers, Shahid Kapoor has excelled in a wide variety of roles. He became known as “one of the cutest chocolate boys in the film industry” during his early career due to his endearing boyish good looks. Have you considered that he might be offended by the word “cute”? You read that correctly! Read on for specifics of what he stated in the interview and why he despises it.

The movie Ishq Vishq was his first role. For his performance, he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. His image as a chocolate hero solidified with films like Vivah and Jab We Met, but viewers got a glimpse of a new side of him in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey. After that, he stopped playing the “kid next door” and started starring in more serious films like Haider and Udta Punjab.

Shahid Kapoor said he didn’t like being labelled “cute” in an interview with Pinkvilla. For example, Shahid said, “I used to dislike it when people used to say, ‘Oh, you are cute. When I was younger, I found it quite annoying. Really, why would you ever say that to someone? That’s a term I’ve never cared for. I’ve learned to take the s—- that others throw at you with grace. I just thought it was very restrictive”.

When asked to reflect on his career thus far, Shahid Kapoor stated, “It’s been really insane. Where was my brain when I made that selection? To start, we have Kaminey, next we have Dil Bole Hadippa. Along with Haider, then R. Rajkumar”.

He also added that the hell was going on with him, and he had no idea why. Some of the most memorable films of all time include Shahid’s incredible acting performances, but the actor also had a number of setbacks.