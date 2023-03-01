Jaw-Dropping Photos From Shardul Thakur’s Wedding Are Breaking All Internet Records; Checkout!

Shardul Thakur, an Indian cricketer, married Mittali Parulkar, on February 27, 2023. Photos from their royal wedding reveal an abundance of affection between them. Shardul and Mittali, a much-in-love couple, exchanged engagement rings on November 29, 2021, in Mumbai. Since then, they’ve been making headlines whenever they make public displays of affection for one another.

The Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur weds his longtime girlfriend, Mittali Parulkar

One of Shardul Thakur’s fan accounts uploaded unseen photos from his wedding to his longtime sweetheart, Mittali Parulkar. The cricket player was seen in brief glimpses donning an elaborately embroidered bandhgala suit, along with matching leggings and a turban in a light cream color. His wife, on the other hand, wowed in a silver-embroidered lehenga, choli with buti designs all over it, and net dupatta. She accessorized with a suite of diamond jewelry that included a wide necklace, a pair of stud earrings, a matha patti, a maang teeka, haath phools, and kadas.

The spectacular entrance of Shardul Thakur and his new wife Mittali

As a bonus, we discovered some stunning photos of Shardul Thakur’s elaborate baraat entrance. When he entered the venue with his loved ones, he cut a dashing figure. But it was the entrance of his wife beneath the phoolon ka chadar that really won our hearts. Mittali’s arrival at the mandap, with her long veil fluttering in the breeze, seemed like something out of a storybook.

The haldi and mehendi ceremony for Shardul Thakur

The haldi and mehendi ceremony marked the beginning of Shardul and Mittali’s wedding celebrations. The future bridegroom donned white kurta pajamas to the ceremony. When his loved ones sprinkled haldi over him, he beamed with joy. As Mittali was having her mehendi done, she looked very lovely in a one-shoulder tie-dye outfit.

A sangeet for Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar

Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar held a beautiful sangeet ceremony on February 26, 2023. Shardul wore a sharp black tuxedo, while Mittali sparkled in a silver embroidered lehenga and a one-shoulder choli, both accessorized with delicate diamond jewelry. As an added bonus, during the sangeet, they danced gracefully to “Main Agar Kahoon.”