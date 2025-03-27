‘Obscenity Has No Religion’, Delhi High Court Gave Relief To Honey Singh, Dismissed Plea Against ‘Maniac’

The Delhi High Court has given a big relief to singer and rapper Honey Sing, who recently made his comeback with the sensational song ‘Maniac’. The High Court has rejected the petition seeking changes in the lyrics of Honey Singh’s song. The High Court observed in its judgment that, “Obscenity has no religion.” Petitioner Luvkush Kumar had alleged that women have been sexualized by using Bhojpuri lyrics in Honey Singh’s song.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing Luvkush Kumar’s petition that claimed that obscenity has been normalized and women have been sexualized by using Bhojpuri language in Honey Singh’s song. On this, the bench said that obscenity has no religion and it should be without any condition. Never call Bhojpuri obscenity, obscenity is just obscenity.

In his petition, it was said, “Honey Singh’s song promotes explicit sexual depiction. It uses double meaning, in which women are depicted only as objects of sexual desire. Its lyrics use vulgar language. Its lyrics show women as an object, which also promotes gender discrimination.” While hearing the petition, the bench of the court said that this petition is not admissible as it sought relief against a private person.

The bench said, “We cannot issue any writ, because writs are issued against states or state instruments but your case is not in the realm of public law instead it is in the realm of private law. Therefore, we cannot issue a writ.” However, the court suggested that the petitioner should follow other remedies under the law, including filing a criminal case. Before this, a Bhojpuri actress also raised her voice and called Honey Singh to be spreading vulgar language and obscenity and asked to ban the ban of singer and rapper.