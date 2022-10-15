Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan React After Hrithik Roshan Praises Her Look From Maula Jatt- Checkout!

Upcoming Pakistani film, The Legend Of Maula Jatt is creating a lot of buzz. And the love it is getting has no boundaries. People from across the border are also praising the glimpses of the movie. Recently, the lead actress of The Legend Of Maula Jatt, Mahira Khan shared her look from it. It got accolades from her colleagues like Imraan Ali Abbasi, Ayesha Omar, Asim Raza, Sohai Ali Abro, Sanam Saeed, Sanam Jung, etc. But what caught everyone’s attention was Indian actor Hrithik Roshan’s lovely comment on Khan’s post.

Bollywood heartthrob, Hrithik took to comments section to pen, “Love it.” Now, the Raees actress has reacted to appreciation for her. She stated that it is challenging to get recognised by a megastar in public. She further said that it was quite a genuine comment as Roshan did not think much before simply posting such a supportive message.

Mahira quoted, “I was thrilled to see Hrithik encouraging and uplifting me, but I answered him in a private chat that I won’t discuss.”

For the unversed, The Legend Of Maula Jatt will also see Mahira Khan collaborating with her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan. Besides these two, the film stars Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick also. Touted to be Pakistan’s most expensive film till date, it is directed by Bilal Lashari. The Legend of Maula Jatt is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic, Punjabi language film that depicts the legendary rivalry between Maula and Noori – the leader of a brutal gang.