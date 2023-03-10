Pakistani Drama ‘Tere Bin’ Accused Of Copying Soundtrack of Bollywood Song ‘Thukra Ke Mere Pyar, Mera Inteqam..’

‘Tere Bin’ is one of the most trending dramas of Pakistan these days. The Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi starrer show has created a huge fan base in India also. The chemistry of Murtasim and Meerab played by Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi respectively is loved by millions.

Apart from the chemistry of the lead actors, the title soundtrack ‘Kya Hoti Bewafai…’ has also played a key role in the success of the show. However, the show has now included itself in a controversy after Zee Media Company raised a copyright claim on the sound tune of its title track.

Zee Music has accused ‘Tere Bin’ of copying the tune of one of its produced songs “Thukra ke mera pyaar, mera Inteqam dekhegi..” from Shaadi Mein Jarur Aana. This song was filmed on Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda and was a huge hit in India. After the copyright claim, ‘Tere Bin’ has removed its title track from the airing episodes and created a new track for the show. However, the fans of the show are missing the old track by OST in the episodes.

Earlier, multiple episodes of ‘Tere Bin’ were also removed from the Har Pal Geo YouTube channel after the copyright issue, but are now back on the platform. The Zee media company and Production house of ‘Tere Bin’ have not yet given a formal statement on the issue.

This is not the first time Tere Bin is accused of copying an Indian theme. Earlier the viewers had also noticed similarities between some scenes of Tere Bin and Indian drama ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’.However, the director of the show, Siraj ul Haque had called the similarities baseless.

He had clarified that he was only inspired by Yash Chopra’s romantic movies and not Indian dramas. According to Siraj ul Haque, the situations of the scenes of both the shows can be identical but he was not aware of it. Well, what’s your point of view on the similarities between Indian and Pakistani dramas?