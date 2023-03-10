‘Mein Stage Pe Hi…’: Bharti Singh Recalls Time She Got Into Labour Pain!

Comedienne Bharti Singh has been tickling funny bones of the entire nation since a long time. Her entertainment level is unmatched. Recently, Bharti who welcomed her first child in April last year recalled the time her labour pain started.

She revealed that it began when she was shooting for the comedy reality show Khatra Khatra Khatra which is hosted by Bharti along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Talking about the same, Bharti said that though her labour pain began on stage of her show, she decided to go to the doctor only after finishing up the shoot.

While in conversation with a leading portal, Bharti said, “When I was doing Khatra Khatra, my labour pain had started and I was on the stage only. But what happens is in the first pregnancy, one doesn’t realise that this is labour pain. So I thought I’ll just wrap up the shoot and then I will call the doctor. I thought ‘maybe it’s because I’m standing a lot while hosting the game show. So I reached out to the doctor and said that there is a pain but it is not constant. It’s coming and going. The doctor told me that this is labour pain. When it starts happening in every 15 minutes, you should come in.”

Furthermore, Bharti shared that she went to the hospital with just Harsh. They ‘did not bother anyone, didn’t call anyone, no staff members, no parents’.

For the unversed, Bharti Singh resumed working in just two weeks of her delivery. When she was criticised for the same, she slammed all the trolls by saying that she is not privileged enough to take a long break.