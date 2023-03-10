Vaani Kapoor Shines As The Only Indian Invited At Paris Fashion Week Show!

Vaani Kapoor drew attention in a pristine white gown at Paris Fashion Week. The actress was the sole Indian invited to Peter Dundas’ spectacular show. Check out her beautiful photos.

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, has always been a fashion icon. Her social media accounts feature snippets of her clothing choices from each outing. The actress who effortlessly slays every fashion objective was recently at the Peter Dundas show at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Vaani Kapoor attended the Peter Dundas show at Paris Fashion Week after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. For the event, the actress donned a stunning ivory cut-out gown.

Bollywood celebs took over Paris Fashion Week and have since become the buzz of the town. Vaani Kapoor attended Peter Dundas’ Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, after Priyanka Chopra at the Valentino show and Deepika Padukone at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023-24 collection.

For the event, the actress wore a stunning ivory gown by Peter Dundas. It has carefully placed cut-outs and should undoubtedly inspire your party attire this season.

Vaani Kapoor attended the Peter Dundas show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6. Vaani came to Instagram on Thursday to share photos from the event with the message, “Dundas, you are stunning! Such a show! [The star emoji] It was a pleasure to get a close look at your world!! @peter dundas @dundasworld #PFWParis.”

The image features Vaani dressed in a stunning ivory creation by the designer, sitting in the front row with other A-listers, welcoming visitors at the show, kissing Peter Dundas on the cheek, and a brief clip from the Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

After a four-year break, top global designer Peter Dundas welcomed his return to one of fashion’s “Big Four,” Paris Fashion Week 2023. He is well-known for indulging in the world of glittery fashion. Before going to Paris, the Norwegian designer studied at Parsons in New York.

Aside from Beyoncé, Dundas has styled Kim Kardashian, Alessandra Ambrosio, Megan Fox, Ciara, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie Minogue, and many more!

Dundas, a frequent at the Met gala, received the renowned Art of Elysium’s Visionary Award for 2020 in March 2019. He is regarded as one of the most influential and disruptive voices in world fashion today!

Vaani Kapoor Dazzles In Pristine white gown

Vaani Kapoor’s white Peter Dundas gown has gold chain-link crisscross straps, cut-outs on the front revealing her decolletage and toned stomach, gathered detailing, a bodycon fit emphasising her slim frame, a wraparound shape, a thigh-high slit, and a floor-sweeping hem length.

She accessorized the white gown with embroidered clear-strap high heels, gold-toned hoop earrings, and striking rings.

Vaani opted for centre-parted open wavy hair, subtle nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyelids, mascara on the lashes, feathery brows, glossy nude pink lip tint, rouged cheeks, dazzling highlighter, and dewy foundation.