Rubina Dilaik Spent A Huge Amount On Her Look For Younger Sister’s Haldi Ceremony; Checkout!

Rubina Dilaik made headlines playing Choti Bahu on TV. Not only that, she recently showed off her sophisticated style by appearing at her younger sister Jyotika Dilak’s haldi party. Let us tell you Rubina Dilak’s sister, Jyotika Dilak, is getting married to her longtime boyfriend Rajat Sharma. Rubina shared a photo of her sister’s haldi from the event on Instagram.

Rubina Dilaik’s outfit from her Younger Sister’s Haldi ceremony

Rubina shared many pictures from the function in which she is seen wearing yellow Salwar suit designed by Sheetal Batra. The actress’s costume is made and finished with Banarasi Chanderi silk fabric and gota work also has been done on it. Let us tell you Rubina’s costume costs around ₹35,000 and everyone is stunned to hear it.

In the published photo, the actress is also carrying a potli bag costs ₹3500 and beautiful earrings. In addition, Rubina paired yellow shoes with black sandals. she complemented her innocent beauty with nude makeup and flowing hair. If we talk about overall expenses, Rubina Dilaik spent total ₹40,000 for her haldi look. The photo also shows Abhinav Shukla with the actress in a very beautiful orange kurta.

Rubina’s Sister Jyotika Looked beautiful as a simple bride

Meanwhile, Rubina’s sister Jyotika in the photographs looked very simple, dressed in pink Lahariya spacesuits. Usually brides choose ivory or yellow colours for their outfit on haldi but jyotika kept it very simple in pink salwar with cream plazzo and brought a pink dupatta.She completed her look with pink bangles and Matha patti. The would-be groom Rajat also twinned Jyotika in pink.