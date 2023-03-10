Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet On Fire As She Flaunts Her Curves In Sizzling Pics; Fans Can’t Stop Praising!

Famous actress Nikki Tamboli is one of the well-known personalities in the television industry. Over the years, the actress has acted in numerous shows, films, and music videos. She has gained huge popularity. Apart from her acting skills, Nikki is admired by fans for her great fashion sense. She enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handle due to her glamorous pictures.

When it is time for incredible sartorial choices, fashion queen Nikki Tamboli is one step ahead. From embellished ethnic dresses to eye-catching bold modern outfits, Nikki is not afraid to experiment with them. Her style archives are a must-see.

On her Instagram handle, Nikki recently shared some pictures in an all-black outfit where she flaunted her curves. She wore a black tank top which she paired with black tights. Nikki opted for tall black boots. She looked all glamorous with her open hair. She went for a no-makeup look.

Nikki captioned it, “Be the exception.” Fans cannot stop praising her. They commented, “You are such exception,” “Always on fireeee,” “Screens on fire,” “Epic photoshoot,” “Hottie,” “Looking Extremely Ravishing” etc.

Nikki Tamboli’s Career

On the professional front, Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after participating in India’s famous reality show, Bigg Boss 14. After her stint on this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos alongside some famous television celebrities. She acted in the Tamil film called Kanchana 3. The actress has acted in two Telugu films. On the other hand, Nikki was seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.