EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor To Play A Cameo In Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera; Check Out Now!

Govinda Naam Mera is not the first Vicky Kaushal film to feature a cameo from Ranbir Kapoor. Previously, Ranbir Kapoor had a cameo in Vicky Kaushal’s film Love Per Square Foot.

According to reports, Ranbir will play a small role in the upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera from Dharma Productions. In particular, he will appear in the song Bijli, a dance routine starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The creator recently released the song online. However, they did not reveal Ranbir’s role as they thought it would be a surprise to fans.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first Vicky Kaushal movie in which Ranbir Kapoor has made a cameo appearance. He did the same with Vicky’s Love Per Square Foot in 2018. Apart from that, he made cameo appearances with Madhuri Dixit in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK and Marathi’s film Bucket List. The appearance looked like revenge, as Madhuri had also had a cameo in Ranbir’s blockbuster Ye Jawani Hai Deewani.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently welcomed their first child, Raha, on November 6, 2022, and have now accepted fatherhood. He was last seen in the hit movie Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and now will be making a special appearance in Vicky’s upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera.

Govinda Naam Mera also features Bhumi Pednekar. The comedy thriller is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios. The music for the film is composed by Meet Bros, Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Sachin-Jigar and Rochak Kohli. Meanwhile, Govinda Naam Mera will be premiered on Disney+Hotstar on December 16, 2022.