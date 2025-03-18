Pankaj Tripathi’s Daughter Aashi Steps Into Spotlight, Debuts With Music Video

Aashi Tripathi, daughter of acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi and Mridula Tripathi, has stepped into the entertainment industry with her debut in the music video Rang Daaro. Her parents, especially Pankaj, expressed their pride and excitement over this milestone, acknowledging her deep passion for the performing arts.

Pankaj and Mridula Tripathi’s Reaction

Reacting to his daughter’s debut, Pankaj shared an emotional statement, saying, “Seeing Aashi on screen was a proud and emotional moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and her natural expressions in her first project were truly special. If this is just the beginning, I can’t wait to see where her journey takes her.”

Mridula also expressed her joy, stating, “When this opportunity arose, I wanted to ensure that Aashi chose something that resonated with her artistic sensibilities. Rang Daaro is a soulful project, and watching her bring emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are eager to see her grow and carve her own path in the industry.”

Aashi’s Journey and Support from Her Parents

Currently studying at a Mumbai-based college, Aashi aspires to follow in her father’s footsteps and build a career in acting. Music composer Abhinav R Kaushik initially approached Mridula with the idea of featuring Aashi in the music video. After discussing it with Pankaj, the family decided to support her, marking the beginning of her artistic journey.

About Rang Daaro

The music video, produced by Jar Pictures, presents a visually stunning narrative. Aashi plays the role of a painter’s muse, as she is gracefully adorned with vibrant colors, enhancing the artistic essence of the song. Sung by Mainak Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan, with composition by Abhinav R Kaushik, Rang Daaro is a soft, romantic melody that beautifully blends love and art.

The music video is now available on social media and major audio streaming platforms, introducing Aashi Tripathi to the entertainment world.