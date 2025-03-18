Actress Neetu Chandra Filed Case Against Honey Singh, Called His Recently Released Son ‘Maniac’ Vulgar

Actress Neetu Chandra who often stays away from the media is being discussed these days for controversy. Actually, the actress has filed a PIL(Public Interest Litigation) in Patna High Court demanding a complete ban on obscene Bhojpuri and Hindi songs. She argues that these songs make school-going girls feel unsafe and for this legal action should be taken against the singers who promote obscenity. Following this, Neetu has also demanded action against Honey Singh and has filed a case against him.

Neetu recently interacted with the media and has also called Honey Singh’s song ‘Maniac’ vulgar. According to some of the media reports, the actress said, ‘Obscene Bhojpuri and Hindi songs are not leaving school and college going girls and women in Bihar and they are forced to walk on the road with their eyes down. Because of these songs, women do not even like to watch TV at home. Many singers who sing such songs have gained fame today, which can become an obstacle in the development of society and the country.’

Let us tell you that the actress has demanded a ban on Honey Singh’s new song ‘Maniac’. The petition states that there is a lot of obscenity in the song ‘Maniac’ composed by singer and rapper Honey Singh. She also argued that women have been shown in an obscene manner in the song which is wrong. Neetu believes that women have been shown as if they are some products and as sex symbols.

She further said, ‘When girls or women cannot walk safely on the road, how can they think about development? If a government can make a law prohibiting liquor to protect women from drunken husbands, then why can’t it ban these obscene songs for school and college-going girls and women? I want a complete ban on the making and playing of these songs in Bihar.’