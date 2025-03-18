Sidhu Moosewala’s Cute Little Brother Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Celebrated His First Birthday, Videos Going Viral

There was an atmosphere of happiness at the house of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala as his younger brother Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu turned one year old. On this special occasion, Sidhu’s parents partied with close ones and cut a cake for their little one, the video of which is going viral on social media. It is being told that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was also present in Mansa on this special occasion.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

In the viral video that surfaced on social media, it can be seen that little Sidhu is in his mother’s lap. We must admit that Shubhdeep looked very cute in a black Pathani kurta and pink turban. The video of the cake-cutting ceremony has gone viral among fans. Seeing the way Chhote Sidhu holds the knife to cut the cake, fans are saying that the brotherly attitude is already visible.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

In one of the photos that surfaced on the internet, he is not wearing a turban on his head. A big poster of the late singer Sidhu is visible in the background.

One wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to Chhote Sidhu Bhai.’ Another user wrote, ‘Chhote Moose Wala has a brotherly attitude. Happy Birthday, cutie.’ All the fans are also wishing him good health.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

Let us tell you that the real name of Sidhu Moose Wala was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. His brother has also been named the same and was born on 11 June 1993. He was shot dead on 29 May 2022. He was only 28 years old by unknown assailants fired bullets at his car in Jawaharke village of Mansa. According to the police, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang took responsibility for the murder on Facebook. After his death, his parents gave birth to a second son with the help of IVF at the age of 58 on 17 March 2024. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was born 22 months after his death.