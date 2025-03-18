Pinky Dhaliwal Arrested By Punjab Police For Cheating And Exploiting Famous Singer Sunanda Sharma, Deets Inside

Punjab Police has arrested music producer Pinky Dhaliwal in the molestation case of one of the most popular Punjabi singers Sunanda Sharma. Matharu police station took this decision after the singer’s emotional post on her social media handle. Punjab Women’s Commission has also taken cognizance of the matter. Actually, this matter revolves around Sunanda Sharma, who is famous for songs like ‘Meri Mummy Nu Pasand’ and ‘Jaani Tera Na’. She has also appeared as a guest on Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Let us tell you that an FIR has been registered against Pinky Dhaliwal on the instructions of Punjab Women’s Commission President Raj Lali Gill who took cognizance of the matter and said that Pinky Dhaliwal has cheated Sunanda Sharma. She has not been paid her dues for many years. Not only this, Pinky’s company has treated Sunanda like a ‘bonded laborer’ and has also threatened her.

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma also shared an emotional post on social media in which she alleged that despite earning 250 crores in the last several years, she has not been paid anything. In her complaint to Mohali Police, the singer also alleged that Pushpinder Dhaliwal exploited her by promising to get her married to his son Gurkaran Dhaliwal but only used her for their benefit.

Now it is being reported that Punjab Police has arrested Pushpinder alias Pinky Dhaliwal from Sector 70 of Chandigarh. In her post on social media, Sunanda called the claims of business contracts with the company false and said, ‘I would like to inform all business partners and all fans that some people and organizations are falsely claiming to have exclusive rights on my business contracts, but this is completely wrong. Let me tell you that these claims are completely false, fraudulent, unauthorized, and legally baseless.’