‘You Neither Know Dance Nor Acting, Why Here To Become Actress?’ Kim Revealed How Karan Scolded Her During Audition

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma, who entered the world of acting with the film ‘Mohabbatein’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan has spoken openly about her audition. Since Kim’s family was not associated with the film industry, she was unaware of the world of glamour. She told how the popular film director Karan Johar told her that neither she knows dance nor acting! She also had to face gender discrimination.

Let us tell you that Kim Sharma recently attended a podcast with Kunika Sadanand on her YouTube channel in which she said, ‘Coming to films was very accidental. YRF saw an advertisement of mine at that time. They first contacted my mother, but she did not know anything. My mother was clueless, she refused. I was traveling, she did not even know where I was.’

The actress further said that then she got a personal call. She said, ‘But, I got a personal call and then I went. Even I did not know that this opportunity was at my doorstep, because films were never my priority. I was very young and was going from moment to moment. When I signed ‘Mohabbatein’, I was 18 years old.’

Kim also recalled how her audition in front of Karan Johar was very bad and said, ‘I auditioned three times. Once with assistant director Nikhil Advani and the second with Karan. I now work for him in his big organization. He took my first audition and I don’t think he was very impressed with me. He even scolded me and said, ‘You don’t know how to dance, you don’t know how to deliver dialogues; why do you want to become a heroine?’ Then, I said I don’t want to become an actor and I was doing this only because I was asked to come here. If I don’t, nothing happens. My third audition was taken by Aditya Chopra and he really liked me.’