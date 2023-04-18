Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Silver Band On Ring Finger Amid Wedding Rumour With Raghav Chadha; Check Out!

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines for her relationship rumors with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. It started when Parineeti and Raghav went to a restaurant together. Their pictures became viral online. Fans commented to their photos.

After this, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora tweeted a congratulatory tweet to Raghav and Parineeti. This sparked rumors about their engagement. There were speculations about their Roka ceremony too. Amid this, Parineeti Chopra was was seen flaunting a silver band on her ring finger yesterday.

A paparazzi account shared the video on Instagram. The actress was exiting celebrity manager Poonam Damania’s office.





She looked chic in a white crop top. She wore an oversized blue-and-white striped shir. The actress wore baggy denim jeans. It is the simple silver band that caught fans’ attention. The actress wore a silver band on her ring finger. She was flaunting the ring. The diva blushed before entering the car.

Fans commented, “She is looking. Wow. Natural beauty..No need to makeup. Also smile,” “Natural smile” etc. They dropped fire and love emojis.

Meanwhile, in March, a close friend of the Chopra family said that Parineeti and Raghav’s Roka ceremony will definitely happen soon. The families are fixing a date. That friend said that they are looking for a date for this month. It could be early next month too. However, the actress has not talked anything about this yet. The duo was seen at Mumbai airport recently too. They were asked to pose for photos. But they did not stop.