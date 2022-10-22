Parineeti Chopra Talks About Box Office Failures, Reveals Why She Rejected ‘Animal’ Opposite Ranbir Kapoor!

Within a short span of her career, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has given several versatile performances. Her impeccable acting talent is something one cannot skip praising. But with all the good things, she has faced a tough time too in the film industry. Chopra started her journey in acting with a bang.

However, after some time she experienced a string of flops on box office. Many of her films failed to garner numbers. Talking about the same, the actress recently opened up on enduring the difficult phase.

The Ishaqzaade actress stated, “I feel like I’m going to write a book about my life one day because it is just so interesting to me. I don’t think a lot of people have seen these kinds of ups and downs in such a short time. A lot of people ask me if this affected me, if I was in a bad place, but the four years that was bad in my career, I still have a smile talking about it, because today I have reached a place where the way I handle myself, the person I am, I have never been happier, more at ease and calm, I have never been more powerful. It is all because I have experienced failure.”

“That power comes from failures. I have had to see failure for the first time in my life. We see failure at the global level. That gives you a crash course in life. Today, I am able to be happy again. It is because of that. I don’t think I would have chosen a film like Code Name Tiranga if I hadn’t gone through the changes, because playing safe felt right,” she added.

One thing that Parineeti is extremely proud of is the strong word of mouth she gets for her acting chops for every movie of hers, whether it works or not. “For me, I don’t have box office success to quantify my success, so I can only go by reactions and that is enough,” she said.

In the same conversation, the Hasee Toh Phasee star also revealed why she chose Imtiaz Ali’s next over Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Calling it a right decision, Parineeti said, “These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is coming up with Code Name Tiranga opposite Hardy Sandhu. She is also sharing screen space with veterans Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika in upcoming film Uunchai.