Vaishali Takkar’s Last Wish Fulfilled, Family Donates Her Eyes Before Cremation!

Last week, Television actress, Vaishali Takkar, who had appeared in daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, committed suicide. Takkar was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the Saibag Colony of her Indore residence where she lived with her family.

Now, according to the latest reports, the eyes of Vaishali have been donated to the district health authorities before her cremation on October 16. Her brother has told a leading daily that the late actress loved her eyes and desired to donate them after her death. “Vaishali loved her eyes and often used to say that she would like to donate her eyes after her death. She had told the same to her mother as well. The family before her cremation on Sunday donated her eyes to the district health authorities so that someone else could see this world with her beautiful eyes,” he stated.

According to her five-page suicide note, Vaishali was getting harassed by her neighbour and ex-boyfriend, Rahul Navlani repeatedly. Rahul’s wife, Disha Navlani was also involved in the crime. After Vaishali’s death, The Tejaji Nagar Police booked Rahul and Disha under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly forcing the actress to kill herself. The prime accused i.e. Rahul got arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate first class in Indore recently. The bail plea of Rahul has been rejected after hearing of arguments and he will remain in custody till October 24. Disha, on the other hand, is still absconding.

For the unversed, Vaishali Takkar made her acting debut in 2015 with the popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had also done shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Manmohini 2. The late actress was last seen in Dangal TV’s Rakshabandhan.