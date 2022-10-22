Check Out Ways To Manage Your Cholesterol Level In Changing Season!

If the body’s immune system is not good, the body undergoes various changes due to the effect of seasonal changes. Various symptoms like cold or fever are seen at home at this time. Along with this, cardiac complications are also on the rise.

Due to this, it starts to get a little cold from this time. You feel no discomfort when the amount of food and drink increases a little more. Due to this uncontrolled eating, the level of cholesterol in the blood increases.

Almost everyone knows that heart health will be good only by controlling blood cholesterol levels. That sticky substance in the blood is not all bad. An adult’s body normally contains two types of cholesterol, ‘good cholesterol’ and ‘bad cholesterol.’

However, it is possible to keep cholesterol under control by making a few changes in diet and lifestyle rather than relying on cholesterol-lowering drugs every day.

Some foods like easily digestible fiber should be kept daily. The fiber in pears, apples, oatmeal, and beans prevents excess fat from being absorbed into the bloodstream.

Since saturated fat increases the level of ‘bad’ cholesterol in the blood, replace it with polyunsaturated fat. For example, you can eat nuts, different types of seeds, and sea fish.

Although omega-3 fatty acids have no direct role in controlling cholesterol levels, omega-3 fatty acids play an important role in keeping the heart healthy.

Weight must be kept under control. Exercising for at least half an hour every day increases the level of ‘good’ cholesterol.

While moderate drinking has been shown to be good for heart health, the same has not been said about smoking. So it is better to quit smoking.