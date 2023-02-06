Paul Rudd Refers To Getting In Shape For ‘Quantumania’ So Much Harder Than ‘Ant-Man 2’: ‘I’d Fallen Off’

The actor admits to being “irritable and self-conscious” while preparing to reprise his role as the Marvel superhero in the forthcoming film.

A lot has been talked about the eternally youthfulness of Hollywood actor Paul Rudd yet, the actor also had his share of troubles during the production of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’.

According to People magazine, the actor revealed that preparing for the new Marvel Studios ‘Ant-Man’ movie was far more rigorous than in the past.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Rudd revealed that he found getting in shape for the film to be a real challenge.

Paul Rudd is slated to reprise his role as the shape-shifting superhero. ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ would be Rudd’s sixth outing as a superhero, and Paul is talking about the picture ahead of its release, revealing that this time the training and getting into shape was a lot more tough than the prior time.

Rudd, who will grace the cover of Men’s Health in March 2023, revealed that preparing for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ was “much much tougher.”

During Quantumania, I worked so hard to get back into shape, and I realized, ‘Oh my God, this is a lot more challenging than last time’.” he told the magazine.

“I’d fallen off even more than before. My clothes had suddenly become too small. ‘God, this stinks,’ I thought. I can’t even put these jeans on.'”

Rudd, on the other hand, attributed his success to his dedication and work ethic.

“So I’d tell myself, hey, I could probably eat a few of these cookies. I felt annoyed and self-conscious. My mood was simply not good. ‘I was quite harsh on myself.’ According to People, he went on to say.

“I can be a hyper-focused guy if I have a purpose,” the actor, who was awarded People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, said of his commitment to his profession. If I’m doing one of these movies and I know I have to do a shirtless scene in four months, I’m very prepared.”

“I also strive to strike a happy medium.”I could perhaps work out hard and eat right and still look worse than most of of the remaining Avengers,” Rudd added.

Meanwhile, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Leap’ will start off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and debut Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, the next major Thanos-like villain.

The film, starring Evangeline Lilly, David Dastmalchian, and Randall Park.