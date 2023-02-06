‘Lagta Nahi…’: Athiya Shetty Gets Trolled As She Makes First Public Appearance After Wedding!

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, has recently been the talk of the town for getting married. B’Town is the most glamorous place when it comes to big fat Indian weddings and trending bridal looks.

Many actresses are seen flaunting their post marriage looks, by wearing chooda, sindoor and other traditional ornaments. As per Indian rituals, all the women are expected to look like a newly married bride and not just a girl next door. But when a woman choses not be that way, her choice becomes an issue of debate. Same has happened with newly married Athiya Shetty.

Post her marriage, Athiya was spotted for a salon session and was seen wearing a simple shirt with ripped white denims. She was not wearing Indian outfit, sindoor, mangalsutra and chooda, as per traditional rituals. Being a Hindu girl, Athiya was highly expected to follow the post marriage rituals. But her post marriage look, left the social media users and fans in shock and she instantly became the ‘trolling target’.

The viral video of Athiya’s post marriage look received all sorts of negative remarks. A netizen commented “lagta nahi shaadi hui hai” targeting her choice of not following post marriage rituals. Whereas, someone else commented “no sindur, no mangalsutra, and no respect for marriage”.

There was other section of viewers, that was seen comparing Athiya to other Bollywood actresses including Katrina and Deepika. A netizen commented “Athiya should learn something from Katrina” as Kat went for traditional approach.

Where many people were busy criticizing Athiya, her fans were their to appreciate her choices. A fan also gave a strong reply to all these trolls and commented “her life, her choice”. Other fans congratulated Athiya for her marriage and wished her all the luck!