Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Share A Cosy Hug In Viral Photo Amid Dating Rumours!

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski appear to be the new “it couple,” as the two appeared to confirm their continued connection during a recent outing.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Saturday Night Live star and the model spent time together in New York City on Wednesday as he celebrated his 29th birthday and were even photographed together.

An eyewitness told ET that Davidson went to the model’s West Village apartment to pick her up but departed as paparazzi surrounded them.

The pair eventually met up in Brooklyn, according to the eyewitness. A photo of the two has gone viral, showing them in matching bomber jackets and sweatpants.

Emily and Pete were seen sharing a warm embrace in the first snapshot of the couple together, which has since gone popular on social media. Emily and Pete just met when she liked a tweet about the comedian published by Dionne Warwick.

The two appeared to have met to spend time together on Pete’s birthday, November 16. According to previous reports, the model and the comedian were met by common acquaintances and have known one other since they used to run in similar circles.

Fans noticed that she liked a tweet on Thursday that showed a picture of the “Saturday Night Live” alum alongside lyrics from Drake’s new song “Middle of the Ocean,” According to Page Six, EmRata was “fresh off divorce,” and he was trying to look in her eyes, perhaps expressing remorse, when he wrote, “If she wants to rebound with me, I’m down for getting her some boards.”

According to the tweet, Davidson wishes to be Emily’s rebound after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski and her husband, a film producer, split in September after allegations that he cheated on her. The former couple was married for four years and has a one-year-old kid, Sylvester. Emily was previously linked to Brad Pitt following her divorce.