Masi Shaheen Bhatt Shares Brightest Picture Of New Mummy Alia Bhatt, See Photo!

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are the happiest now that the latter is a mother. Shaheen took to Instagram on Friday to share a happy photo of the two posing for a sunshiny selfie.

Alia is seen wearing a yellow top and Shaheen was wearing a yellow jacket in the photo. It’s unclear whether the photo was taken recently or during one of their vacations. Shaheen captioned the photo with only a heart and drums emoji. In the comments section, their mother Soni Razdan wrote, “Beauty patooties.” “Both of them are the cutest,” a fan wrote.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter, on November 6. The couple has yet to reveal her name or photograph. Alia’s only photo since the baby’s birth has been one she shared earlier this week, in which she was out of focus, holding a mug that read’mama.’

Alia announced the baby’s arrival on Instagram, saying, “And now for the best news of our lives: our baby is here…and she is a magical girl. We are overjoyed – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love From Alia and Ranbir.” Throughout her pregnancy, Alia frequently shares her adorable pictures from her pregnancy diary with fans.

The power couple Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy in June this year. Let us tell you After dating for 5 years, they got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s Mumbai home. The couple surprised their fans with the news of her pregnancy just two months after their marriage.

Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva, which received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in lead roles.