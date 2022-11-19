Arjun Kapoor Takes Malaika Arora On Day Out Before Leaving For The Shoot, Won’t Be Around Her For Few Days’

Actor Arjun Kapoor set his relationship goals to the audience when he took his girlfriend Malaika Arora out of Mumbai for an outing. He posted a selfie to make up for his absence during the launch of Malaika’s upcoming show “Moving In with Malaika”. The show marked Malaika’s OTT debut.

He wrote in the caption, ” Baby’s day out. Her show is about to start and my next trip is just around the corner.so I won’t be around to visit her shoot but I think she can Ace this new journey “. According to the photo, Malaika and Arjun flew off to an unknown location and were seen boarding a ferry at India Gate.

Arjun’s sweet gesture is melting hearts online right now. Under his post, Malaika Arora commented on the “Awww Baby” emoji. Masaba Gupta, Seema Sajde and Maheep Kapoor also left heart emoji in the comment section for couples. One fan added, “The two are made for each other and are a rare example of true love.”

Malaika’s new show “Moving In With Malaika” promises an intimate and personal show like never before. She said she will give fans access to her past, present and future through unfiltered conversations. Many of her friends and family joined her as guests on the show to confide in her. It will be release on December 5 and will be streaming on Disney Hotstar.

On the other hand, Arjun starred in ‘The Lady Killer’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He was last seen in Ek Villain Return, which failed to impress the public. He will next be seen in a dark comedy directed by Asman Bhardwaj Kattey alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on January 13, 2023.