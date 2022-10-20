“Plan Was To Go To Drama School But…”: Soni Razdan Reveals How Alia Bhatt Landed Student Of The Year!

Student Of The Year is one of those films which has given the film industry three most talented actors of the present generation. And one of them is Alia Bhatt. As the film turned 10 recently, Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan opened up on how Alia got the lead role in Karan Johar’s directorial film.

Taking to Instagram, Razdan shared a montage of clips from Alia’s debut film alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. She shared the back story of how all of a sudden this film happened to her daughter when she was planning to go to a drama school and doing films was not on her mind. “Student Of The Year came out of nowhere for our baby Alia (Bhatt) and when we least expected it! At the time Alia was busy working on her International Baccalaureate – a diploma I am so glad she could do – and acting in a movie was a distant dream… one which we were not at all prepared for… just yet,” wrote Soni.

“The plan was for Alia to go to a drama school and then somehow try to get a role in something! Thank you, Karan Johar for auditioning her, and giving her a chance to work on herself before finally casting our girl. So happy she got the opportunity to do this film, and have you as her mentor, guide, best friend and yes – a second father. With immense gratitude and love, and huge congratulations and blessings always,” she added.

In another post, Soni thanked casting director Shanoo for asking her if Alia was willing for an audition at the last moment. She penned, “My darling Shanoo Sharma, on this special day of 10 years of SOTY just want to thank you again for thinking of Alia. Your phone call will remain etched in my mind forever. We were about to set off on a trek the next morning when you called that night, and hesitantly asked me if Alia was at all interested in acting! And I said well eventually yes but she’s still studying. So much love to you always (heart icons).”

Besides Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar too shared fond memories from Student Of The Year. On the work front, the trio of Alia, Sidharth and Varun are busy with many interesting projects.