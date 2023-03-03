Pragyan ’23 To Be Held Between 23-26th March

Pragyan has long reigned as the premier techno-managerial fest of India and has prided itself on its reputation of being ISO 9001 and 20121 certified annual fest of NIT Trichy. The combination of fun events, inspiring workshops, and entertaining pro-shows offer a reprieve from the mundane, while offering exciting opportunities to technology and management enthusiasts alike.

The road to Pragyan ’23 has been endowed with glorious events and initiatives like never before. The annual Sangam Hardware Hackathon was announced along with the Ingenium exhibition. An exclusive set of events under the title of Inhotts was also held between January 21st to 30th so that the younglings of NIT Trichy can integrate themselves into the multiverse of technological innovation.

Pragyan has remained steadfast in its dream to expose students to the world of technology from a very young age. The Young Techie 3.0 and Techids were steps in that direction that sought to provide school children the opportunity to contribute to the realm of innovation.

With much anticipation across the country, the stage is set for Pragyan ’23, which is scheduled to be held from the 23rd to the 26th of March. This year’s Pragyan will feature event clusters such as Concreate, ByteHoc, and Manigma that are conceived with the intent of having something of interest to just about anyone.

Be sure to catch Pragyan ‘23 at NIT Trichy, where people come to celebrate technology and stay for the festivities.