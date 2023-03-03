Fashion Insight: Karisma Kapoor’s Easy Breezy Summery Midi White Dress Brightens Our Gloomy Days!

Karisma showed us ideal fashion inspo for summer dressing in style in an easy breezy summer long dress.

Karisma Kapoor is a stunning style icon. Her Instagram account is flooded with daily fashion diary posts from the actress, who still crushes fashion goals.

Karisma’s fashion diaries are a treasure of inspiration for all types of events, from acing casual outfits to formal attires to showing us how to look lovely as ever in ethnic attires.

Karisma ensures that each image from her fashion photoshoots makes fashion fans race to take notes. Karisma’s Instagram account is full with such fashion styles, and they continue to raise the fashion standard higher than before. The actor’s sense of style is cherished and admired by her admirers for all the right reasons.

Karisma gave us new fashion ambitions a day ago when she posted a series of photos of herself posed like the epitome of elegance on a staircase. Karisma’s admirers are kept up to speed with snippets from her fashion photoshoots.

It feels heavenly to be getting closer to summer. It can be sweaty, but it’s also sweet enough, as it pushes us into the realm of comfortable and lightweight fabrics. Jackets are replaced, and the problems of winter are no longer our concern.

When we think of dresses, we think of endless celebrity-approved fits and dabbling away stylishly; here’s a Karisma Kapoor take.

This monotone ivory bliss can be your new bae if you want to ride the summer-style wave. It’s freely appeared on the scene, and that’s Lolo chic. As fans of this Bollywood actress, we can’t take our eyes off her outfits. And here we are again, telling you that we can’t get enough.

Outfit Details

Karisma Kapoor’s OOTD is full of lovely textures and accessories.

Karisma posed as Antar-inspiration Agni’s for the midweek shoot, wearing an easy breezy summer outfit. Summer is approaching, and Karisma looked stunning in a long pearly white gown.

Karisma was dressed to the nines in a long dress with a turtle neckline, long flared sleeves, and pleat designs at the knees. Karisma looked lovely in the outfit as she posed for photos near the staircase and the next window.

Her midi dress, the actress focused primarily on running tucks that lent a great deal of monotone elegance. The cushiony, balloon sleeves, and close-neck features show that the Rs. 17,900.00 dress does not skimp on modish glitz. Esha L Amin styled the actress for an event today, so she added a pair of sneakers to complete her look.

Accessorized the look

Karisma completed her appearance with a sleek silver chain with emerald-stone embedded accents, a silver bracelet, silver finger rings from Amrapali Jewelry, and white shoes. Karisma wore her hair in a half ponytail and wavy curls, fashioned by fashion stylist Esha L Amin.

Her handmade Super-Star shoes worth Rs. 45,106.65 not only look sporty, but they also have the best sheen and a vintage look.

She wore three pieces, but her Ghana Mask Masaba silver-plated piece, which retails for Rs. 4429.00, is the most beautifully designed and detailed, so that is how we chose our favourite.

Glam Picks

The actor nailed the look with minimum makeup. Karisma wore bare eyes, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn brows, contoured cheeks, and a pastel pink lipstick.

Her hair was clipped in the back, her waterlines were subtly kohl-ed, and her pout was a lipstick shade she adored.