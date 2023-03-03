Selena Gomez Enjoys A Fishing Trip With Her Half Sister, Family Amid Kylie Jenner-Hailey Bieber Drama!

Selena Gomez appears to have taken a little vacation from the continuing controversy by channelling her inner Texan gal and going fishing with her half-sister Gracie Elliott Teefey.

In a recent Instagram post, the former Disney actress uploaded a carousel of photos of herself catching fish, enjoying the sun, and conversing aboard a boat. Gracie Elliot Teefey, Gomez’s younger sister, was present.

The musician was spotted sporting a black sweatsuit adorned with stars. “Texas girl at heart,” she captioned the image. Cali girl for fun and New York gal for real. Thankful, appreciative and lucky lady!”.

In one of the pictures, Selena holds a fish while smiling happily with her little sister, who is hugging her firmly in one of the photos.

The conflict between Selena and Hailey began after the latter posted a Tiktok video with her gal mates apparently ridiculing Selena was recently fat-shamed by netizens. Apart from the two, Kylie reportedly jumped and insulted the Wolves singer on social media. As a result, Kylie and Hailey lost a lot of Instagram followers, while Selena acquired 10 million and became the most followed person on the platform.

Millions of the singer’s followers liked the post, and many commented on it. “Now Hailey will attempt to copycat you by going fishing,” a fan said, mocking Hailey Bieber.

Another user remarked, “Not Hailey buying the fishing rod,” while a fourth user said, “Just spotted Hailey at the Bass Pro Store.”

For over a decade, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off. Months after their separation in 2018, the Baby singer proposed to Hailey Bieber, and the two married in a private ceremony.