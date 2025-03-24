Prateik-ing A New Identity: Why Raj Babbar’s Son Takes His Mother Smita Patil’s Name

Actor Prateik Smita Patil, formerly known as Prateik Babbar, has finally broken his silence on dropping his father Raj Babbar’s surname and his decision not to invite him to his wedding. In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Prateik and his wife, actress Priya Banerjee, addressed the controversy surrounding his identity shift and their intimate marriage ceremony.

Choosing His Mother’s Legacy

Prateik, who married Priya on Valentine’s Day 2025, firmly stated that his choice to adopt his late mother Smita Patil’s name was deeply personal. “I don’t care about the repercussions. All I care about is the way I feel when I hear that name. I need to be wholly and solely associated with my mother, her name, and her legacy. I’m striving to be like my mother and not like my dad,” he asserted.

Smita Patil, an icon of Indian cinema known for her powerful performances, remains a revered figure in the industry. By embracing her name, Prateik aims to honour her memory and create his own distinct identity.

No Place for Raj Babbar at the Wedding

Addressing why Raj Babbar was not invited to their wedding, Priya Banerjee made a blunt statement: “That family was never there. That person was never there in his life. So, I’m not sure why that question is coming up now.”

She emphasized that their silence on the matter was a conscious choice made out of respect. “Let people go back in the past and read old articles to understand what happened in someone’s life. If Prateik and I choose to stay quiet, it is actually out of respect and dignity,” she added.

Focusing on the Future

Despite the media buzz, Prateik remains focused on his career and personal happiness. His latest film, Dhoom Dhaam, premiered on Netflix, and he is now gearing up for Sikandar, a big-budget action film starring Salman Khan and directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

While the name change and wedding controversy continue to make headlines, Prateik Smita Patil stands firm in his choices, proving that his true legacy is the one he chooses to embrace.