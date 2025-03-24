Denzel Washington Rejects ‘Hollywood Actor’ Label, Embraces Theatre Roots

Despite his towering presence in Hollywood, Denzel Washington refuses to be defined by it. The 70-year-old actor, renowned for films like Training Day, Malcolm X, and Philadelphia, recently dismissed the notion of being a “Hollywood actor,” emphasizing his deep-rooted connection to his hometown, Mount Vernon, New York.

‘I’m a Mount Vernon Actor’

During an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Washington made it clear that his identity is tied to where he grew up rather than the glitz of Los Angeles. “What’s the definition of a Hollywood actor? Myself, I’m from Mount Vernon, so I’m a ‘Mount Vernon actor.’ I don’t know what ‘Hollywood’ means,” he remarked.

Beyond his cinematic success, Washington has long held theatre close to his heart, considering it his true artistic home. “I’m a stage actor who does film. It’s not the other way around,” he explained, stressing that his craft was honed on the stage first.

Theatre vs. Film: A Different Ball Game

Washington further elaborated on the contrasting dynamics of theatre and cinema, noting that movies belong to filmmakers, while theatre is an actor’s domain. “Movies are a filmmaker’s medium. You shoot it, and then you’re gone, and they cut it together and add music. Theatre is an actor’s medium. The curtain goes up, and nobody can help you,” he said, highlighting the raw, unfiltered nature of live performance.

Shining on Broadway as Othello

Currently, Washington is captivating Broadway audiences with his portrayal of the titular character in Othello, one of Shakespeare’s most celebrated tragedies. The production, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the cunning Iago, has already proven to be a major hit, earning over $2.8 million in a single week.

The overwhelming success of the play underscores the enduring appeal of Shakespeare’s work and the power of live theatre—something Washington has championed throughout his career.

While Hollywood may celebrate him as an icon, Denzel Washington remains grounded in his theatrical roots, proving that true artistry transcends labels.