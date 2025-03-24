Punchline Politics: Kunal Kamra’s Joke Sparks Shiv Sena Wrath

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has landed in political hot water after a joke targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went viral. The Shiv Sena leader’s supporters didn’t take kindly to Kamra’s punchline, with party members issuing ominous warnings and even vandalising the hotel where the joke was filmed.

Kamra’s ‘Gaddar’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm

Kamra’s show, filmed at Hotel Unicontinental in Khar, Mumbai, featured a satirical spin on a song from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, mocking Eknath Shinde with a “gaddar” (traitor) reference. The comedian, known for his sharp political humor, seemingly expected the joke to be taken in stride. However, it struck a nerve with Shiv Sena leaders, who responded with threats and accusations.

Shiv Sena Leaders Lash Out

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske called Kamra a “contract comedian” and accused him of being paid by Uddhav Thackeray to target Shinde. Taking the warning a step further, Mhaske declared, “Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences. We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. If we start following you, you will have to leave.”

MLA Murji Patel also joined the chorus of outrage, warning Kamra that he would “show him his level” and demanding an apology. Patel even announced plans to file an FIR against the comedian at MIDC police station, escalating the matter further.

From Jokes to Vandalism

The controversy took a violent turn when Shiv Sena workers allegedly vandalized Hotel Unicontinental, where Kamra’s show was recorded. The incident came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared Kamra’s video on social media with the caption “Kunal Ka Kamal.” While Raut appeared to support Kamra, the reaction from Shinde’s faction was anything but amused.

Comedians vs. Politicians: A Growing Tension

Kamra is no stranger to political controversies, having faced bans and legal troubles over his past satirical takes. His latest clash with Shiv Sena raises fresh concerns about the boundaries of political humor and free speech in India.

As the dust settles, the big question remains—will Kamra double down on his jokes, or will this episode mark another case of comedy under fire?