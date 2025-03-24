Karan Johar’s ‘Blasterclass’ On Parenting: Why ‘Adolescence’ Left Him Shaken

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently watched the British crime drama miniseries “Adolescence” and shared his thoughts on how it serves as a powerful warning for parents raising children in the digital age. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Karan described the Netflix show as “gut-wrenching” and a “blasterclass,” emphasising how it heightened his awareness as a parent. Karan, who is a father to twins Yash and Roohi, expressed gratitude to the show’s creators for deepening his sense of responsibility.

Karan Reflects on Parenthood

Along with sharing a poster of “Adolescence”, Karan opened up about parenting. “To be a parent is both a blessing and an immense responsibility,” he wrote. He acknowledged that no book or podcast can fully prepare someone for the role. Instead, he believes that being the best version of oneself is crucial, as children mirror their parents in ways they may not even realise. “Your words, actions, habits, and ideologies shape your child’s world,” he added.

A Stark Contrast Between Generations

Karan highlighted the stark differences between his own childhood and that of today’s kids. “I grew up on conversations; they speak in emojis. I grew up on books; they scroll reels. I discovered myself; they are surrounded by constant comparisons,” he observed. Calling “Adolescence” a “wake-up loud call,” he stressed that the influence of social media on children is a pressing issue that many fail to recognize.

A Must-Watch for Parents

Discussing the themes of the show, Karan pointed out how it explores masculinity, bullying, and parental negligence. “This four-episode miniseries is a ‘blasterclass’ for parents,” he wrote, noting that its technical brilliance—each episode being filmed in a continuous shot—moved him as a filmmaker but deeply affected him as a parent.

“I am raising twins, and this show has reinforced my awareness and responsibility,” Karan continued. He concluded his post by expressing his gratitude to Netflix and the creators of “Adolescence”, calling it more than just a series—it’s a lifelong lesson.

About Adolescence

“Adolescence” is a British crime drama miniseries directed by Philip Barantini. The story follows the arrest of a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper), who is accused of murdering a female classmate. The series stands out for its gripping narrative and its unique filmmaking technique, with each episode filmed in a single continuous take. Since its Netflix premiere on March 13, “Adolescence” has received widespread critical acclaim, with celebrities like Anurag Kashyap and Alia Bhatt praising its impact.