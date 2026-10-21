Priyanka Chopra Shares Dussehra Moments With Nick Jonas and Malti, Says ‘May Maa Durga Stay With Us’

Global actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated Dussehra with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. After performing puja, the actress shared some lovely family moments on social media. The pictures gave fans a glimpse of their celebration, showing the family coming together to mark the festive occasion with love and happiness. On October 20, people across India celebrated Dussehra, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Priyanka Chopra also marked the occasion with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress shared beautiful moments from their family celebrations on social media, offering fans a glimpse into their festive day.

The family performed puja together to mark the auspicious occasion. Soon after Priyanka shared the pictures, several celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Saba Pataudi, Sunil Grover and Ileana D’Cruz, reacted to her post and showered the family with love and warm wishes.

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Dussehra With Husband Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti performed puja at home, seeking Maa Durga’s blessings. The actress shared several pictures and videos from the family celebration on social media. The glimpses showed the Jonas family sitting before an idol of Lord Shiva as a priest performed the rituals. They also organised a hawan at their home, making the occasion special with prayers and family moments.

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Priyanka wore a green salwar suit for the occasion, while her husband, Nick Jonas, chose a traditional green kurta. Their daughter, Malti, looked adorable in a white dress. Sharing glimpses of their Dussehra celebrations on Instagram, the actress gave fans a peek into their special family moments and festive celebrations. “May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today and tomorrow and always.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often celebrate Indian festivals, including Holi, Diwali, Dussehra and Karwa Chauth. Nick, the popular Hollywood singer, embraces his wife’s Indian traditions by taking part in these celebrations. Similarly, Priyanka joins Nick and his family during Christmas and other special occasions, reflecting how the couple respects and embraces each other’s cultural backgrounds while celebrating together.

Interestingly, the couple tied the knot in 2018, following both Hindu and Christian traditions. Their Christian wedding took place on December 1, while the traditional Hindu ceremony was held on December 2. The celebrations were grand and included several pre-wedding functions, such as the roka ceremony, mehendi and sangeet, making their wedding a memorable affair for family and friends.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Frank E Flowers’ action thriller The Bluff. The film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Safia Oakley-Green. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. The actress will next appear in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Priyanka plays Mandakini, while Mahesh portrays Rudra. Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, the much-awaited film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the stars together on screen.