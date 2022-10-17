Rajeev Sen Advises Wife Charu Asopa To Get Mental Health Checkup; Says, “Drama Queen Is Again Doing Drama”

TV actress, Charu Asopa revealed that all is not well between her and her husband, Rajeev Sen. Charu Asopa’s marital life has been a rollercoaster with Rajeev Sen. Things have got a little overboard this time as Rajeev Sen called all of it a drama in a one-of-a-kind interplay with BollywoodShaadis.

On September 1, 2022, they shared a beautiful family picture. Charu wore a crimson-colored bandhani match. Her daughter was also regarded as beautiful in a matching purple ensemble. However, Rajeev became donning an informal gray-colored t-blouse with black pants.

They captioned it, “Marriages are made in heaven, however it’s miles left to us to make it work. Yes, we went ahead and announced that we’re ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the useless stop and not anything beyond. Divorce was an option we were thinking about and we won’t deny that. Happy to announce that we’ve determined to keep our Marriage for proper, We each are blessed with a lovely daughter Ziana & we wish to present her the very great as mother and father. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority. We want to thank all our fans for always helping us as a couple & in no way giving up on us .. Thanks absolutely everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev.”

Charu discovered that Rajeev had blocked her on Instagram. But Rajeev referred to as it a lie. He said that Charu is a drama queen. Additionally he said that Charu needs a best doctor to get her mental health checked. He stated, “Can someone please find a appropriate medical doctor for Charu’s mental fitness, she badly need one.”

He further added, “Drama queen is again doing drama. I have by no means blocked her. Also want to point out that it’s extremely infantile of Charu to talk approximately blocking off and so on to the media , even youngsters received’t try this I’m sure there are numerous other approaches to be within the limelight & then get attention undoubtedly & not negatively.”