Ajay Devgan’s Drishyam 2 Recreates Vijay Salgaonkar’s Day! Read On

The creators of Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn, opted for a novel approach to establish a rapport with the character of Vijay Salgaonkar. The ‘Drishyam 2’ path that was replicated on Sunday in the Goan capital was like a living, for a day, in the life of Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn in the film).

To help audiences relate to the lead character Vijay Salgaonkar, the film’s creators staged whole movie sequences inside a local theatre instead of taking journalists to genuine sites.

Drishyam was also shown to refresh the journalists’ memories. The scene in which Salgaonkar goes to attend a movie with his family and eats a bucket of popcorn in the theatre struck a chord with many of the audience members.

The Ajay Devgn-starring “Drishyam” (2015) was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name and told the story of a doting father who does everything he can to protect his family from a police probe into the disappearance of the son of a police officer.

On October 17, the film’s producers, Abhishek Pathak and Dharma Productions will host the world premiere of the film’s trailer in Goa. “Drishyam 2” will be released in theatres on November 18, and this event is being held in advance of this date. A number of well-known actors, including Ajay Devgan, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, as well as Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor, appear in the movie. People are eagerly waiting for the release of Drishyam 2 as the first part received immense positive response from the people on the grounds of the script, acting, direction and breathtaking experience!