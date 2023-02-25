Rakhi Sawant To Marry For Third Time; Said This To Adil Durrani In Front Of Camera

Bollywood star Rakhi Sawant has been in the headlines for the last few months because of her personal life. Rakhi made several allegations against Adil Durrani ever since the pictures of her nikaah and court marriage became viral. This matter has now increased so much that Adil is in police custody.

While the drama queen’s husband is behind bars, Rakhi is back to work. Meanwhile, a video of Rakhi Sawant is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which the drama queen is seen as a bride. This video of the actress is creating panic on social media.

A video of Rakhi Sawant is becoming increasingly viral on Instagram. In the video, we can see Rakhi in a bridal outfit. The social media users became flabbergasted. Everyone is wondering whether Rakhi is going to get married again. In this video shared by a paparazzi account, Rakhi herself has talked about Adil while answering all the questions.

After Ritesh Singh, once again Rakhi Sawant’s love life is under question. Her husband Adil Durrani is serving a jail term. Meanwhile, Rakhi is back in shoot mode. Recently she shot as a bride. The video is in a lot of discussions. She has made it clear that she will not marry again, she has become a bride only for the shoot.

In the video, Rakhi Sawant is seen saying that she has married once. She will never marry again. She added that she would never want to wear a wedding dress again in my life. Rakhi said that she will go straight to the grave but will not marry. Talking about Adil, she said that she has only one groom, and he is in jail.