Rakhi Sawant’s Move To Refuse Divorcing Adil Leaves Netizens ‘Breathless’; Watch Viral Video!

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani’s wedding is changing into a bit of a family drama. If the actress alleges that Adil is cheating on her and has an affair with another woman one day, she may say everything is OK the next day. But as time goes on, this story takes a new turn. In only a few days after declaring that “my Adil has returned to me (mera Adil mere pas wapas aa gaya hail),” the actress spoke to her spouse in front of the camera and said that she would never divorce him!

The Video

Rakhi may be seen on the phone in a recent video that photographer Viral Bhayani shared. She seems to be on the phone with her husband, Adil. “Sochna bhi mat main tumhe divorce ya talakh dungi,” she exclaims, “don’t even think I’ll divorce you.” She then holds her forehead up and shouts, “Kidhar jau main (Where do I go)?”

Main media mein nahi aati hoon doston, media aati hai mere paas!”😲 Another day of trouble brewin’ in Rakhi Sawant’s life!

The Latest

#RakhiSawant Kya Pata Ye Mere Jindagi

“NEXT EPISODE” Is Highly Awaited By Fans

Viewers have noticed that they almost feel as if they are watching a reality show about Rakhi’s life as they anticipate the next installment. Somebody said, “Rakhi Sawant would be the main protagonist in the next episode.” “We are waiting for the next episode… Even when the situation is heated, she never forgets her make-up.” Another guy said, “Media ke wajah se Season 1 successful raha..”

Is Everything Bad With Rakhi And Adil?

Recently, after declaring that her marriage to Adil Durrani is in peril, Rakhi Sawant cried in front of the public. Then, she said he was cheating on her and having an extramarital relationship. The actress said on February 4 that she and Adil are getting along great and that her spouse has returned to her.

She said, “Main ek khushkhabri dena chah rahi hoon desh ki janta ko ki mera Adil mere paas vapas a gaya hai,” to the journalists present at her mother’s burial. “Achuki hai, aaj mere face par phir se khushi ki lehar. (I have some encouraging news to share with the people of India. Adil, my husband, has at last come back to me. As you can see, I’m now wearing a happy face.) Merely or theek hai, Adil ke beech main. (Adil and I are in good communication.”)

On February 2, Rakhi Sawant spoke with a media representative at her gym and referenced Adil’s relationship with another woman who is now extorting money from him. The Main Hoon Na actor also requested that the media refrain from speaking with or interviewing Durrani since she initially brought him to the public’s notice.