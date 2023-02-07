Style Check: Shraddha Kapoor’s Style Language Is Pretty And Sassy In A Baby Pink Co-ord Dress!

Shraddha Kapoor posted lovely photos of herself on Instagram. Her natural glam and the baby pink three-piece co-ord set created a compelling fashion statement.

Shraddha Kapoor is presently promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor. Since the promotional events began, the actress has provided some amazing style moments for her followers.

Shraddha has donned everything from matching pantsuits to bodycon gowns. Her most recent voguish moment, in a light pink three-piece short suit and natural glam, is winning hearts online and making a strong argument for a little is more style statement when it comes to upgrading your party wardrobe. Continue reading for an update on her fit.

Shraddha Kapoor uploaded photographs from her recent photoshoot on Instagram on Sunday, with a statement that perplexed many of her followers. “Monday has here! Let’s slaughter today, will we? “She playfully joked.

Outfit Details

The actress wore a light pink suit, which was styled by famous stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

Shraddha’s light pink attire is from Gnama has a corset top and tiny skirt paired with a long jacket as far as design aspects go. A plunging neckline, front tie closures, an asymmetric cropped hem, structural boning, and a fitted bust characterise the corset top. The skirt, on the other hand, features a high-rise waistband, a body-hugging shape, and a mini-length.

The corset panelling and tie-up detailing on her dress, made of Poly Viscose fabric, add a special touch. Its square-pointed neckline is also a welcome departure from the sweetheart neckline. Over her monotone pink mini dress, the actress wore a single-breasted blazer with notched lapels.

Shraddha wore a bright pink jacket over the corset and tiny skirt ensemble. It boasts notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves with cuff gathering, a long hem length, an open front, and a tailored fit.

For Accessories

The actress wore a Rs. 8,999 ensemble with a gold-toned ‘Charlotte’ ring from E3K and additional accessories from She Ela Jewel. Star earrings and bangles make you appear dreamier and more beautiful.

Glam Picks

Shraddha finished the glam look with feathery brows, delicate eye makeup, a vibrant pink lip tint, radiant rouged cheeks, a bit of mascara on the lashes, and a dewy au naturel face. The centre-parted open wavy tresses completed the look. Shraddha’s messy hairstyle looks hot in this setting.

On Professional Front

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing for the release of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. The forthcoming romantic comedy, directed by Luv Ranjan, also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia.