Ranbir Kapoor Doesn’t Shoulder His Family Legacy, Piyush Mishra Calls Him ‘Nanga, Besharam Aadmi’

Priyush Mishra recently shared his thoughts in an interview about working with various actors, including Ranbir Kapoor.

Bollywood is a world of dynasties, legacies, emerging talents, and endless dreams. Amid the glitter and glamour, some rise through sheer talent, while others climb steadily with years of dedication. Piyush Mishra notes that Ranbir Kapoor is a unique star, carrying the weight of multiple generations of cinema. Yet, despite this rich heritage, he enters any room with a humility and ease that makes it seem as if none of his cinematic lineage influences him at all.

Piyush Mishra, who collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor on films like Rockstar and Tamasha, described Ranbir as unlike anyone he has worked with before. In a discussion with The Lallantop, he called Ranbir “light,” “free,” and surprisingly unaffected by the legacy of the Kapoor family. Reflecting on his experience, Piyush revealed that Ranbir impressed him from the very first day. He noted that while Ranbir remains focused and sincere during shoots, the moment the scene wraps, he becomes “completely light, completely free,” embodying a rare ease.

Piyush Mishra revealed that Ranbir Kapoor never feels the weight of being cinema royalty. What impressed him most was how Ranbir disconnects entirely from the Kapoor legacy once the cameras stop. Despite belonging to such a prestigious film family, he doesn’t allow the lineage to overwhelm or pressure him. Piyush noted that Ranbir approaches his work freely, without letting family legacy influence his craft or mindset.

“Arre, don’t even ask — that guy is something else. Itna nanga besharam aadmi maine aaj tak nahi dekha! He comes from such a long, long legacy — his father, his grandfather, his great-grandfather, all the way back to Prithviraj Kapoor. But none of that burdens him. Not even 1 per cent.”

Piyush Mishra also shares his reflections on working with Irrfan

Piyush Mishra also reflected on his time working with Irrfan in Haasil, admitting the loss still hurts. “He left too soon, yaar. It hurts a lot…he was an incredible actor.” He added that although they weren’t very close, their bond was marked by deep mutual respect, making their professional connection truly meaningful.

“To be honest, he wasn’t that close a friend of mine, not the way he was with Tigmanshu Dhulia or Vishal Bhardwaj. We told each other, ‘You did good work.’ That’s where a bond formed. Maybe he and I couldn’t become as close as we could have, but I’ve heard he was a wonderful human being. May God give peace to his soul and make his sons great actors.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Career Journey

Ranbir Kapoor was most recently seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. He will next star in Ramayana with Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash in lead roles. Additionally, Ranbir will appear in Love and War with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is set to release in two parts: Part One on Diwali 2026 and Part Two on Diwali 2027.